Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Nazila REACTS to former's claim inside Bigg Boss 17 house; shares cryptic post

The drama quotient of Bigg Boss 17 is reaching new heights day by day. With its recent episodes, the controversial reality show is making more headlines than its initial days, thanks to Ayesha Khan's shocking allegations against Munawar Faruqui. Meanwhile, his ex-girlfriend turned up and shared a cryptic post on social media, apparently pointing at Munawar.

Nazila Sitaishi targets Munawar Faruqui in her latest Instagram story

In the most recent episode of the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show, Ayesha Khan alleged Munawar Faruqui sent a marriage proposal to another girl while two-timing her with Nazila. Not only this, Ayesha made many more claims about him before other housemates. Later, Munawar Faruqui shared his thoughts on them.

Recently, his former girlfriend Nazila took to her Instagram story and seemingly targeted Munawar Faruqui. She wrote, “It’s a shame the lies people will say to defend themselves.” The cryptic post did not have the comedian's name mentioned anywhere. However, the note apparently is her reaction towards the statements made by the stand-up comedian inside the Bigg Boss 17 house before the housemates.

Have a look at Nazila’s story:

Munawar Faruqui reveals Nazila wanted to send his son to boarding school

After Ayesha Khan made serious allegations against Munawar Faruqui and highlighted his personal life, the latter consistently asked the master of the house to let him talk to any member of the show's team. He also denied eating food and visited the doctor in the medical room as well.

The next morning, Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui talked about the things highlighted by the actress. Sharing his side of the story, the comedian claimed that Nazila wanted to send his little son to a boarding school. He alleged that she even accused him of having a relationship with his own sister.

Divulging further, Munawar Faruqui apologized to Ayesha Khan and accepted that he had hurt her. Losing control of his emotions, he burst into tears and confessed to doing wrong to Ayesha. The comedian mentioned that he took her for granted and told Ayesha Khan, ‘Aapko chahiye mai zindagi bhar aapko ghulami karne ko taiyaar hun.”

