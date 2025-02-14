Munawar Faruqui’s Hafta Vasooli to Uorfi Javed’s Engaged; 6 must-watch shows on JioHotstar

Jio Hotstar has officially launched, bringing a fresh bunch of exciting content to viewers. From reality shows to comedy and intense game challenges, the platform offers something for everyone. With Munawar Faruqui’s Hafta Vasooli to Uorfi Javed’s Engaged, the lineup promises non-stop entertainment.

Here are some of the top shows you should check out:

1. Hafta Vasooli: A satirical ride with Munawar Faruqui

Comedian Munawar Faruqui takes over the newsroom in Hafta Vasooli, a satirical comedy packed with roasts, debates, and surprise guests. This show blends humor with current affairs, making it a must-watch for fans of witty, thought-provoking entertainment. There will be interesting guests as well, including Vivian Dsena.

2. Engaged: Uorfi Javed’s reality show on love and commitment

Hosted by Uorfi Javed, Engaged puts singles through a series of unexpected tests. More than just a dating show, it challenges contestants on communication, commitment, and compatibility. Will they prove their love or crack under pressure?

3. Victim Ya Victor: The ultimate fan challenge by Rahul Dua

Imagine your favorite influencer locked in a cage, and only die-hard fans can set them free! In Victim Ya Victor, comedian Rahul Dua puts fandom to the test, making it a thrilling and unpredictable watch for influencer lovers.

4. Love, Life, Lafde: Zakir Khan’s take on friendship and love

Zakir Khan is back with his signature charm in Love, Life, Lafde. This talk show dives into relationships, heartbreaks, and big dreams, featuring candid celebrity conversations with a dose of humor.

5. Yeh Kya Bana Diya!: Culinary chaos with Ranveer Brar

Chef Ranveer Brar takes food experiments to the next level in Yeh Kya Bana Diya! Aspiring chefs try to create fusion dishes, often leaving even the host shocked. Will the results be a masterpiece or a disaster? Tune in to find out!

6. Game of Greed: Abhishek Malhan’s high-stakes reality show

Hosted by Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan, Game of Greed is all about strategy, alliances, and betrayal. Contestants must choose between sharing a massive prize or eliminating others to take home more. With mind games at play, who will emerge victorious?

With such a diverse lineup, which show are you adding to your watchlist first?