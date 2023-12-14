Munawar Faruqui's rumored girlfriend temporarily deactivates her social media account days after cryptic note

Munawar Faruqui has been making waves ever since he joined Bigg Boss 17. His bond with Mannara Chopra has become the talk of the town, capturing the audience's interest. Moreover, there were moments when the comedian shared insights into his personal life, including his divorce.

Outside the show, Munawar Faruqui's rumored girlfriend, Nazila Sitaishi, recently deactivated her Instagram account temporarily after Ayesha Khan made some serious allegations against Munawar.

Is Nazila Sitaishi upset over recent allegations about Munawar Faruqui?

Nazila recently posted a mysterious message on her Instagram story, which caught the attention of many. Surprisingly, she hasn't said a word about Munawar Faruqui following his involvement in Bigg Boss 17. However, her cryptic note seemed quite strange, leading the media and keen social media users to take notice.

Nazila wrote, "One thing I wish more people knew is that everything isn't how it seems online. Nobody is as pure and morally correct as they pretend to be, in fact, the reality will take you by surprise. This is why they usualy say 'never meet your idols; because in most cases the way you perceive them is very different from how they actually are so don't be fooled by what you see online or on tv."

Have a look at Nazila Sitaishi's past story:

Advertisement

It was a mystery whether she apparently hinted at Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's growing fondness for each other.

Meanwhile, social media influencer and actress Ayesha Khan made a couple of allegations against Munawar. She appeared on a podcast and was asked about her favorite contestant in Bigg Boss 17. Although Ayesha did not mention any name, netizens assume that she might be talking about Munawar. She explained that one of the Bigg Boss 17 contestants approached her for a relationship before entering the house.

Adding more, the actress revealed that she knew about his relationship, but later, he confirmed that it ended a few months back. Ayesha Khan also added how the contestant initially texted her on social media and later showed interest in casting her in a music video.

Following this incident, Nazila Sitaishi deactivated her social media account. This is the reason that netizens are assuming that Munawar Faruqui's rumored girlfriend might be upset over Ayesha Khan's allegations about him. But now she has reactivated it.

Munawar Faruqui on his broken marriage

The changing dynamics between the contestants inside the Bigg Boss 17 house are quite entertaining. And when talking about such factors, the relationship between Munawar and Mannara is surely one of the highlights of the show.

Recently, in an episode, Munawar revealed the truth about his ex-wife and son to Mannara. The former shared that he was in a marriage since 2017 but got divorced last year. He also mentioned having a 5-year-old son. The stand-up comedian went candid and explained that his son lives with him. Adding more, Munawar said that his ex-wife is now married and hence, his son will continue to reside with him.

Expressing love for his little son, Munawar explained that the latter has become his fan and watches his music videos, too. Divulging further, Munawar Faruqui said to Mannara Chopra, "It has been more than 4-5 months that he has been staying with me, and now he will stay with me forever."

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Dec. 11, 2023: ‘Woh ghar gusse ke wajahse hi barbad hua’; Munawar Faruqui on his broken marriage