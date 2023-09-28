Munmun Datta aka Babita of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah celebrates her birthday on sets; WATCH

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running TV shows and has been entertaining audiences for a long time now. Many characters are changed, actors are replaced but nothing can dim the shine of the show as it still tickles the funny bones of the viewers. One of the most loved characters in the show Munmun Datta who plays the character of Babita in the show celebrated her birthday on the sets of the show. All the actors present on the sets gathered for a fun cake-cutting and wished Datta a very happy birthday.

Munmun shares a video of her birthday celebration

Munmun Datta took to Instagram and shared the video of her birthday celebrations from the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In the video, Munmun is seen blowing the birthday cake candle and cutting the cake while the cast and crew cheer for her. Sachin Shroff, Sunayna Fozdar, and Palak Sindhwani are a few of the actors that can be seen in the video. Munmun wrote: "And that’s how I started my birthday! Thanks to my team who made me do something that I seldom like to do and that’s cutting a cake on the set. Thanks to all my wonderful people on the set for being present and bringing in my birthday and being a part of this little celebration Missed everyone who were not shooting today . ( party abhi baaki hai ) Lastly, I am grateful for this life, grateful for being Healthy, Happy, Alive, and Prosperous. Blessed and humbled. And yes, Main Bilkul Apni Favourite Hoon "

Have a look at the video posted by Munmun on Instagram

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and the ongoing controversies

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has many ongoing controversies with actors who're no longer a part of the show revealing shocking statements about working ethics on the sets of the show. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has a few serious allegations against the producer of the show, Asit Modi. Also, Shailesh Lodha who earlier played the character of Taarak Mehta revealed the real reason behind his exit and claimed that Asit Modi used objectionable language and also called the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast and crew, his 'servants'.

