Munmun Datta slams photographers for passing 'nasty'comments; Says 'Community aisi ho gayi hai aj kal'

TV actress Munmun Datta has a massive fan base owing to her popular character Babita Ji in the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress also has a huge social media fan following as she keeps them updated about her whereabouts. She is a frequent traveller and often shares her glimpses from some dreamy destinations like Switzerland, Germany and more. Recently, the actress at an event slammed the photographers for passing dirty comments and mentioned that they should not be doing it. Munmun slams photographers

In one the videos from the event, we can see Munmun got upset with the papz as they were passing some nasty comments from the back. She addressed the issue and mentioned that she might not be able to hear their comments now but they will be audible later when they upload these videos online. The actress said, ‘Aur yeh jo peeche se comments karte hai, jo sunai deta hai baad mein inke videos mein, woh comments karna bandh kare. Jo behuda peechhe se comments karte hai, woh community aisi ho gayi hai aaj kal.” However, her fans took to the comment section and supported her raising the issue. Here’s the video

About Munmun On the professional front, Munmun Dutta is a part of the longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and essays the role of Babita Ji. The actress is a part of the show since its inception, and her character is immensely loved by the audience. Along with this, she has also been a part of a few films and also endorses top brands on social media. Moreover, it was previously rumoured that Munmum might quit the sitcom and participate in Bigg Boss but there has been no confirmation about the same. Well, we are always eager to know about the actress's upcoming projects and hope she reveals them soon.

