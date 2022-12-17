Munmun Dutta flaunts dance moves on Deepika Padukone and Shak Rukh Khan’s song ‘Besharam Rang’

Munmun Datta is a name that needs no introduction in the entertainment industry. The actress is popular for her role as Babita in the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah . The actress has been part of the show for the last 14 years and her acting is quite appreciated by her fans. The actress is quite active on social media and she is also a fashion influencer. She stays abreast of the latest trends and makes reels to treat her fans. Taarak Mehta actress recently shared a post on Instagram as she dances to a trending song. In the video shared by the gorgeous actress, she is seen dancing to the tunes of Deepika Padukone and Shak Rukh Khan’s song ‘Besharam Rang’ from their upcoming movie Pathaan. Munmun Dutta is a fabulous dancer and it’s a treat to watch her groove on the peppy tunes. She looks fabulous in a shimmery copper colour dress which she paired with stonework statement earrings. Her hair is lightly curled and looks fabulous with her overall look. She captioned the video, “This song is a total vibe” See the video here-

The fans of the actress are amazed by her dance moves and commented, “Better than original ”, another wrote “So glamorous” and more. Numerous fans of the actress dropped heart and fire emojis on her video.

Munmun Dutta's professional life

The actress is presently seen in the longest running and highly successful sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Prior to this, she has been part of other shows like Hum Sab Baraati. She has also appeared as a guest in shows like CID, Indian Idol 10, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Bigg Boss 15, and others. She has also worked in movies including Mumbai Xpress (2005), Holiday (2006), Dhinchak Enterprise (2015) and The Little Goddess (2018).