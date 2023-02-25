Muskaan actor Kirtida Mistry ties the knot with longtime beau Ribbhu Mehra

Talking about some moments from the wedding, Ribbhu shared, “It was like a three-day festival, where the entire family came together to celebrate the wedding ceremonies and create some beautiful memories. The USP for me was my mother, father, and sister performing for us at our sangeet. It was an emotional moment. Another special moment was Kirti’s entry on our wedding day when she pleasantly surprised me with her dance, and I joined in.”

Television actors Kirtida Mistry and Ribbhu Mehra who have shared screen space in the show Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai tied the knot on February 23. The wedding took place in Ribhhu’s hometown Noida. The couple had their Roka ceremony in May last year in Mumbai. They will host a reception party for their industry friends in Mumbai. It was a big fat Punjabi wedding attended by friends and family of the couple. Actors Charu Asopa and Amrin Chakkiwala , close friends of the couple from the industry attended all three days of the wedding.

Talking about some moments from the wedding, Ribbhu shared, “It was like a three-day festival, where the entire family came together to celebrate the wedding ceremonies and create some beautiful memories. The USP for me was my mother, father, and sister performing for us at our sangeet. It was an emotional moment. Another special moment was Kirti’s entry on our wedding day when she pleasantly surprised me with her dance, and I joined in.”



The couple who were always known to be good friends took an extra vow apart from the seven vows for being friends first which they believe is the foundation of their relationship. Kirtida added, “I had butterflies in my stomach and the usual nervousness a week before the big day. I was going through mixed emotions, but pure happiness superseded them all. For me, the highlight was the haldi ceremony. We were soaked in haldi, water, and flowers. The most beautiful and surreal moments were exchanging rings, putting sindoor, and the mangalsutra ritual.”

About the couple

Kirtida is a successful television actress known for her roles in Muskaan, Piya Rangrezz, and Shankar Jaikishan 3, among other shows. Ribbhu was last seen in Kumkum Bhagya. They have shared screenspace in the Television drama Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai. The two got in touch on a social networking site in 2013 and met for the first time in Mumbai, where they had moved to pursue a career in acting. They became best friends before realizing that they were in love with each other and wanted to spend their lives together.

