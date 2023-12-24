Muskan Bamne confirms quitting Anupamaa; Chandhini Bhagwanani to replace her as Pakhi

Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows that grabs the attention of the audience thanks to the unexpected twists and intriguing plot. Additionally, the cast also contributes significantly to its TRP. Lately, the show is creating a buzz as Muskan Bamne, who plays Pakhi, has quit Anupamaa. The actress has confirmed parting ways with the show after announcing the same on social media. Now, reports say that Chandhini Bhagwanani is all set to replace Muskan Bamne as Pakhi in Anupamaa. Here's more about it.

Chandhini Bhagwanani to join Anupamaa

Earlier, there were reports doing rounds on the internet that suggested Muskan Bamne is likely to quit Anupamaa. But now things have received clarity. The young actress took to social media and confirmed the same.

Now, according to Telly Chakkar, in the hunt for a replacement, Anupamaa will have Chandhini Bhagwanani as Pakhi in the show. She earned recognition for her performance in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and replaced Hansika Motwani. Further, the actress appeared in various shows, including Amita Ka Amit, Sanjivni, and Imlie.

Have a look at Chandhini Bhagwanani's recent social media post:

Muskan Bamne's heartfelt post expressing gratitude for Anupamaa show

A few hours ago, Muskan Bamne took to social media and dropped a couple of snapshots sharing her journey on the show. The journey of three years has finally come to an end and hence, the young actress' heart is filled with gratitude and delightful memories.

The series of pictures shows Muskan's photo diaries from the sets. Captioning the post, she wrote, "जैसे कि एक बीज जमीन की तह से जुड़कर जल वायु और प्रकाश के संरक्षण में रहकर अंकुरित होता है और धीरे धीरे एक दिन बहुउपयोगी विशाल वृक्ष बन जाता है ,ठीक कुछ ऐसे ही मेरी भी स्थिति है, आज मैं जो भी हूं, आप सभी के सहयोग आशीर्वाद और प्यार के बदौलत ही इस अच्छे मुकाम पर हूं (Just like a seed gets attached to the soil and germinates under the protection of water, air and light and gradually one day it becomes a huge multi-purpose tree, Exactly the same is my situation, whatever I am today, I am at this good position only because of your support, blessings and love)"

Adding more, Pakhi penned, "अनुपमा सेट पर प्रथम दिन से लेकर आज तक आप सभी अग्रज स्टार कलाकारों के साथ स्वर्णिम यादें जुड़ी हुई है , हर पल हर समय बहुत कुछ आप सभी से सीखने को मिला है , दादा-दादी , मम्मी-पापा से लेकर... रील से रियल सा लगने वाला यह स्टार परिवार सतत मेरी आंखों के सामने चलायमान रहता है (From the first day on Anupama set till today, I have golden memories with all the senior star artists, I have learned a lot from all of you every moment, from grandparents, mom and dad... from reel to reel. This real looking star family is constantly moving in front of my eyes)."

Lastly, Muskan Bamne hoped for the same love and blessings in the future. There is no denying that the audience will miss her as Pakhi on the show.

Have a look at her post:

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey react to Muskan Bamne's post

After Muskan Bamne confirmed quitting the show and shared her memories with the crew members on social media, Rupali Ganguly commented on it. She wrote, "Mera stellar performer Bachcha. The sky is your limit …. Fly high my favorite…. U have unknowingly taught me so much … thank you for being sabse tedhi Sweety to my Anupamaa. God bless u always Muski." Further, Sudhansu Pandey commented, "You are a blessed child."

Besides this, Paras Kalnawat also reacted with a red heart emoji. Other actors from the show, including Alpana Buch showered love on Muskan Bamne. She mentioned how the young actress will blossom like a flower in the industry owing to her talent.

Look at the comments:

Muskan Bamne on quitting Anupamaa

It was for almost three years that Muskan portrayed Pakhi, Anupamaa's daughter, on the show. It was because of the leap, as she did not want to play a mother onscreen. In a chat with Times Of India, the actress shared her journey with Anupamaa and discussed other aspects, too.

She called her journey incredible and thanked Rajan Sir for giving her the opportunity to play the character of Pakhi. Opening up about the reason for quitting the show, Muskan Bamne said that she did not want to play mother post the leap. Further, she explained about a track where Pakhi would undergo the IVF process, but the actress was not comfortable with this plot.

Throwing light on her future projects, Muskan shared that she isn't taking a break and is in talks. However, as of now, nothing is confirmed. Hence, the actress further commented that we would see her back on screen soon.

