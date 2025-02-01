MUST WATCH: Aly Goni shares UNSEEN glimpses from Raftaar and Manraj Jawanda's wedding festivities

Rapper Raftaar, originally named Dilin Nair, is all over the headlines as he surprised fans by sharing his wedding pictures. Yes, the rapper tied the knot to fashion stylist and actress Manraj Jawanda. The lovebirds got married in the presence of close family and friends in an intimate ceremony on January 31, Friday. Popular actor Aly Goni also attended Raftaar's wedding festivities. Now, Aly has treated fans by sharing a video of the rapper's wedding.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aly Goni dropped a video from Raftaar and Manraj Jawanda's wedding festivities. In this clip, several unseen moments from Raftaar's wedding can be seen. From the rapper proposing to his ladylove, fun glimpses from their Haldi ceremony, heartwarming moments from the wedding ritual and the special performance after the wedding, Aly's video shared several moments from the functions that are a treat to the rapper's fans'eye.

Sharing this video, Aly Goni captioned, "Tumko lekar mera Khayal nahi badlega saal badlega Magar dil ka haal nahi badlega” Witnessed a beautiful love story in last few days."

Watch VIDEO shared by Aly Goni here-

As soon as Aly shared this video on the social media platform, fans flooded the comment section and showered love on the newlyweds. A fan commented, "Wholesome video," another user wrote, "A Pookie Posting For A Pookie," and so on the heartfelt comments continued.

Several videos from Raftaar and Manraj's wedding were circulating on the internet. The duo finally treated fans by sharing heartmelting glimpses from their big day on social media. Sharing those snaps, Raftaar captioned, "Officially Mrs and Mr NAIR. Manraj and Dilin."

Here's Raftaar and Manraj Jawanda's wedding photos-

For the uninformed, Raftaar was married to Komal Vohra, but the two parted ways in 2020. Before their wedding, Raftaar and Komal were in a relationship for five years and later tied the knot in a lavish ceremony. In June 2022, reports surfaced that rapper Raftaar had filed for divorce from his ex-wife, Komal. The couple, who exchanged vows in December 2016, had reportedly initiated divorce proceedings in 2020.

Raftaar, known for his high-energy rap style, was last seen judging MTV Hustle Season 4 along with Ikka Singh.