‘My bae with bhai ki bae!,’ Did Rohanpreet just confirm Manisha Rani and Tony Kakkar’s dating rumors?

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 contestant Manisha Rani has been making waves in the entertainment industry since her exit from the reality show. Not only has she secured exciting new projects, but her rumored relationship with Bollywood singer-composer Tony Kakkar has also kept the gossip mills churning. Their recent collaboration on the album Jamna Paar, released on September 6th, has garnered widespread acclaim from fans and music enthusiasts alike. Speculation had been rife about Manisha Rani and Tony Kakkar's apparent closeness, but Rohanpreet's comments have added fuel to the fire. Have these remarks put an end to the dating rumors, or is there more to this unfolding story than meets the eye?

Did Rohanpreet just confirm Manisha Rani and Tony Kakkar’s dating rumors?

After the release of her debut music album with Tony Kakkar, Manisha Rani, the second runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2, shared a few pictures alongside the singing sensation Neha Kakkar. Both Neha and Manisha look stunning in the pictures, and Manisha's caption read, "Reel coming soon with my favorite & pyari @nehakakkar Di Love uh Nehu."

What really stirred up attention, however, was the comment left by Neha Kakkar's husband, Rohanpreet Singh. He wrote, "My bae with bhai ki bae!" This playful comment has left netizens speculating whether there's a budding romance between Manisha and Tony Kakkar.

Fans and onlookers are eagerly keeping an eye on this intriguing ToniSha connection, wondering if it's just a close friendship or if there's more to the story.

Check out a screenshot of the comment here

Just a month ago, Rohanpreet Singh added fuel to the speculation fire by sharing a picture of Tony Kakkar and Manisha Rani on his Instagram story with the caption, "Ladga ajj bhabi mil he jani aa sanu! (Looks like today, we finally met our sister-in-law!)”

While there hasn't been any official confirmation from either Manisha or Tony regarding their relationship, the ongoing rumors and teasing comments from those close to them have sent netizens into a frenzy of anticipation.

About Jamna Paar

The music video Jamna Paar showcases the dynamic collaboration between ToniSha. This high-energy song is performed by the renowned sibling duo, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. The much-anticipated music video was officially released on September 6th, and the response from fans was nothing short of electric.

ALSO READ: Tony Kakkar and Manisha Rani grooving to their catchy new track Jamna Paar; Watch the fun vibes