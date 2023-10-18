'My star is here': Dipika Kakar turns cheerleader for husband Shoaib Ibrahim ahead of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has created a huge buzz among fans. The celeb dance reality show is all set to woo its spectators with some dance moves on stage. From Shiv Thakare to Tanishaa Mukerji many contestants have confirmed their presence. On the judging panel, we shall see Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and Arshad Warsi are seen on the dance reality show. Before the show even began, a special fan vouched for her husband.

In the recent promo of the show, Dipika Kakar cheered for her hubby Shoaib Ibrahim like a diehard fan

Dipika Kakar vouches for Shoaib Ibrahim in the most adorable way

Sasural Simar Ka star Dipika Kakar recently posted a story on her Instagram handle where she cheers for her husband Shoaib in the cutest way ever. She captioned, "I can't keep calm!! My star is here to rock...Love u..." The actor is set to be seen on the show post her show Ajooni.

Talking about Shoaib, it has been exclusively learned by Pinkvilla that he will choreographed by Anuradha Iyengar. Anuradha was Nishant Bhatt'a's choreographer partner in the previous season. Anuradha has been a part of various reality shows and has a hold over various dance forms. upon indulging with more details from Anuradha, the choreographer refused to divulge any details about the project and said, "I can't reveal the same until the promo of the show hits the TV screens.

Apart from Shoaib, Urvashi Dholakia and Tanushree Mukherji will also be seen on the show. Dholakia has been paired with Vaibhav Guge and Tanushree's choreographer is Tarun Raj Nihalani. Shiv Thakare will be seen on Jhalak with his choreographer Romsha Singh.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa is a celebrity dance reality show where celebrities from different walks of life put on their dancing shoes along with their respective choreographers. With the makers releasing the promos of the show, looks like this season will be more exciting than the previous season. This year, Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan will take over as hosts. The probable list of contestants this season includes Surbhi Jyoti, Karuna Pandey, Aamir Ali, Sangeeta Phogat, and Ayesha Singh among others.

