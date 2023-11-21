Naagin 3 fame Surbhi Jyoti’s sizzling hot look in yellow silk saree will make you gush

Saree never goes out of fashion. The statement is proved again graciously after Surbhi Jyoti raises the temperature on the internet in a yellow saree. The actress, who is already known for breathtaking fashion statements, did not fail to shine again. Surbhi's latest look will definitely make you fall in love with her.

Surbhi Jyoti looks no less than diva in yellow ensemble

The Naagin 3 actress slayed as she dressed herself in a yellow South silk saree. Surbhi Jyoti opted for a golden blouse and completed her jaw-dropping look with a simple red bindi. What added grace is her way of styling the pallu. She folded it in a rope-like style, thereby flaunting her attractive figure.

To keep it more simple, Surbhi did not opt for heavy accessories but wore a red-stone studded ring. The charm and hotness in these snaps are just irresistible. Speaking of her hair, Surbhi Jyoti left it open donning loose curls that added a traditional touch to her photos.

Sharing the photos, the Qubool Hai actress wrote, "Ik nazar pyaar se dekh lo fir se zinda kar do (Look at me with love and bring me back to life)."

Take a look at Surbhi Jyoti's recent saree look:

Fans show love for Surbhi Jyoti's traditional elegance

Surbhi Jyoti keeps treating fans with her glamorous look. And this time, the yellow saree look is ethereal. After she shared the photos on her social media, fans, in no time, flooded the comment section with their lovely messages. One of her fans wrote, "So beautiful, so elegant just looking like a wow."

Another user commented, "You appear dreamy. I mean, I'm at a loss for words." Further, a comment read, "You look very beautiful in this saree, my dear. Both the hue and the drapery are very exquisite and unique."

Speaking of Surbhi Jyoti's work in the industry, the actress has donned varied roles over the years. She was cast opposite Karan Singh Grover in Qubool Hai as Zoya, which earned her a breakthrough. Later, she impressed fans with her performance in Naagin 3.

