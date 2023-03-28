Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna looks uber cool as she dons a comfy oversized sweater; See PICS

Popular actress Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with Ishqbaaz in which she starred opposite Nakuul Mehta. Surbhi is undoubtedly one of the most stylish actresses on the television block and never fails to amaze the audience. She enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle for her realistic and down-to-earth behavior. Fans hail her simplicity and often connect with her jokes and content. Her glamorous pictures receive immense love and go viral within a few minutes.

Surbhi Chandna's new PICS:

A few hours ago, Surbhi Chandna took to her social media handle and shared some amazing pictures with her fans and followers. In these snaps, the Naagin 5 fame is seen donning a comfy oversized white sweater and looks uber cool as she poses in it. Surbhi donned stylish hoops as accessories and wore black knee-length boots with her outfit. At last, the diva donned a funky red pair of sunglasses and looks stylish as she poses for the snaps here. Sharing these snaps, Surbhi wrote, "Oh My God-ula." Fans and friends have flooded Surbhi's comment section and have praised the actress's beauty.

Take a look at her PICS here-

On the personal front, while Surbhi may not have been linked to her co-actors, she was rumored to be dating businessman Karnn Sharma. The rumors started doing the rounds after Surbhi shared a series of love-filled pictures with him on her Instagram. Karnn Sharma, who is a corporate professional celebrates his birthday on September 9, and Surbhi Chandna made it special by posting their picture on her Instagram. However, she deleted them later, but she ensures to post a special birthday note for Karan every year.

Surbhi Chandna's career:

Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with Ishqbaaz in which she starred opposite Nakuul Mehta. Surbhi was seen in the popular TV show Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra, with whom she also appeared in a music video. Surbhi collaborated with Arjun Bijlani for a music video titled Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar. The actress was last seen in the hit daily soap Sherdil Shergill opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar.

