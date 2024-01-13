Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna slams airline for ‘mental harassment’; read entire incident here

Popular television actress Surbhi Chandna took to social media today to slam a reputed airline after she had a terrible experience with them. The actress wrote about the incident in detail and called the airline 'the worst airline'. After her tweet, the airline apologized to her and replied to Surbhi Chandna in the comment section. Read along to know about the entire incident.

Surbhi Chandna slams an airline for this reason

In the afternoon today, Surbhi Chandna took to her official handles on Instagram and Twitter to express what she went through. The airlines offloaded her priority bag without informing her. The actress wrote, "THE WORST AIRLINE AWARD GOES TO @VISTARA A PRIORITY BAG WAS OFFLOADED FOR REASONS BEST KNOWN TO THEM.

NOT BEEN ASSURED IF THE BAG HAS REACHED THE MUM AIRPORT OR NO.. THEY ARE NOT SURE IF THEY CAN EVEN ARRANGE A VENDOR TO SEND THE BAG INCASE THEY LOCATE IT. ALL THIS AFTER THEY HAVE MENTALLY TORCHURED ME. FALSE PROMISES BY THE INCOMPETENT STAFF HAS CAUSED MENTAL HARASSMENT.. HORRIBLE DELAYS BY THE AIRLINE.. I SUGGEST YOU'LL TO THINK A 100 TIMES BEFORE YOU FLY THIS PATHETIC AIRLINE."

Check out Surbhi Chandna's post here:

In the next post, she called out the person who misbehaved with her at the airport. She called her out and wrote, "DEEPIKA PAWAR - @VISTARA MUMBAI

AIRPORT GROUND STAFF IS EXTREMELY UNPROFESSIONAL & UNDERTRAINED AND WAS UNAPOLOGETIC OF THE SITUATION. EXTREMELY RUDE IN HER APPROACH STRAIGHT UP SAID 'WE DO NOT KNOW WHEN YOUR BAG WILL COME AND WE CAN NOT COMMIT ANYTHING'

ALSO WHEN ASKED ABOUT DELIVERY SHE SAID 'MY VENDORS ARE OCCUPIED AND I WILL NOT BE ABLE TO DELIVER THE BAG TO YOU. IT WILL BE BETTER IF YOU COME TO PICK IT UP' THIS IS THE PATHETIC STAFF AND SERVICE OF THE AIRLINE WHEN THEY ARE AT FAULT."

Within a few hours, the airlines replied to the Naagin 5 actress' tweet and wrote, "Hi Ms. Chandna, we are having this checked. Please be assured we will have this addressed on priority. Thanks - Gauri."

