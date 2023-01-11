Naagin 6 actress Mahekk Chahal shares her health update after being diagnosed with pneumonia; WATCH

Popular actress Mahekk Chahal is one of the most well-known personalities in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. The actress has been a part of the showbiz world for a long time and has worked in numerous shows and films. Unfortunately, Mahekk was recently hospitalized in Mumbai and was in the ICU on a ventilator. The actress' health condition deteriorated after she was diagnosed with pneumonia.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Mahekk Chahal revealed that she got 'pneumonia', and was in the ICU for 3-4 days and was on an oxygen ventilator. Elaborating on how her health worsened, Mahekk stated that she collapsed on January 2, and couldn't take a single breath. Mahekk was then rushed to the hospital and admitted immediately, and a CT scan was taken. The Naagin 6 actress was hospitalized for eight days, and later when her health improved, she was shifted to a normal ward. Mahekk revealed that both her lungs were infected due to pneumonia.

Explaining how she felt, Mahekk mentioned that she was super scared because she was not able to breathe and was about to faint. Every time she coughed, it was painful for her. However, only Mahekk's close friends and co-stars from her show Naagin 6 knew about her condition. The actress' mother flew down from Norway two days after she was admitted. According to Mahekk, it's her constant traveling and ignoring her cold and cough, that led to a serious situation. She said, “I thought I had a normal cold, so I was doing all the remedies. I didn’t realize that the cold and the cough were so severe. Now I don’t want to take any chances, so I want to get 100% fit and then get discharged." Mahekk is now at her home and recovering from pneumonia.

Today, Mahekk took to her Instagram handle and shared her health update with her fans through a video. In this clip, Mahekk said, "Hey guys, I'm just doing a video today that I'm fine, much better. I got pneumonia because I think I ignored a cold that I had. I was traveling a lot for work. I went to Chicago, then I was in Delhi, it was really cold, and Jaipur. I just thought that I had a normal cold cough, so it turned out that it wasn't that it was pneumonia. Because I was just ignoring it and I went working working. So, If you have pain in your chest while breathing or while coughing so please don't take it lightly, go to a doctor and get it checked so that you don't end up like me in a hospital."