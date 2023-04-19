Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash has the perfect reply for those who judge her outfits; Take note, haters

Tejasswi Prakash needs to introduction. One of the most popular faces in the showbiz world and television industry, the actress impressed everyone with her acting chops in the currently ongoing drama Naagin 6. Besides her acting skills, the actress often makes headlines for her sartorial choices. Her recent posts on social media and public appearances prove how much the actress is experimenting with her outfits. From dinner dates with boyfriend Karan Kundrra to red-carpet appearances, the actress is going glam all the way.

Tejasswi’s reply to those who judge her outfits

Tejasswi is recently seen turning heads with her stylish outfits. The actress is experimenting with her looks instead of playing it safe. Recently, she was seen at an Iftar party in fusion wear; a jacquard material pantsuit which she carried with white roses in her hair and traditional jewellery. While fans admire her sartorial choices, she also faces criticism for being experimental. Recently, in an interview with Brut, the actress said, “Basically for whoever who gives me hate for what I wear, it’s a choice that I’ve made because I like to keep it organic.”

Later during a rapid-fire round, the host asks Tejasswi a few GenZ slang that she had to interpret. When he asks to explain ‘slay,’ Tejaswi gave a smart reply and said, “Slay is a lot of people lately have been thinking I have been not doing on the red carpet, but I totally have because I did it consciously and just be organic.” This bowls over the host as he keeps staring in awe at Tejasswi.

Tejasswi Prakash work front

Tejasswi Prakash started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. The actress also starred in numerous music videos with beau Karan Kundrra and other well-known actors. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6.

