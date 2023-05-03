Naagin 6 fame Mahekk Chahal on those who questioned her ability to act in the show, ‘Mil gaya jawab?'

Mahekk Chahal is a popular face in the showbiz and entertainment industry. The actress who is primarily seen in Hindi films and television was born in Norway. She is currently seen as Shesh Naagin in the supernatural series Naagin 6. Produced by Ekta Kapoor and featuring Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role, Naagin 6 is one of the top-rated and loved shows on television. Recently, Mahekk won an award for her role in Naagin 6 and in an exclusive conversation with IndiaToday.in, she recalled her journey on the show.

Mahekk on being questioned by people for her Hindi speaking skills

Although the Norwegian actress can speak Hindi and has been seen in several Hindi films before, she faced a lot of criticism for Naagin because the vocabulary is starkly different in such a show. Recently, Mahekk won in the category of Fan Favourite Negative Actress at the Indian Telly Awards (ITA). The actress is super excited about her win and shared, “It means a lot to me. Because when I started Naagin 6, a lot of people said, 'tujhe toh Hindi bolne nahi aati, tu kaise karegi Naagin?' So it was like 'mil gaya jawab?' I used to have a tutor on the sets. I really worked hard.”

Mahekk further added, “Initially, I remember my director used to explain that this word means this. Because I have been born and raised in Norway, right? So, my Hindi has been fine because I have been working in Hindi movies. But in a show like Naagin, the vocabulary is very different. The words which are used are not normally used in web series and films. So, that was very difficult. I worked really hard.”

