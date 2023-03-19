Naagin 6 fame Shikha Singh reveals her physical health affected her mental state; Says 'I feel helpless'

Shikha Singh is a popular name on the television screen as she has been part of numerous daily soaps. She marked her presence with popular shows like Meri Doli Tere Angana, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan, Phulwa, Sasural Simar Ka, Kumkum Bhagya and many others. The 35 years old actress had recently embraced motherhood and is enjoying the time with her baby girl. Besides this, she is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. A few days back, the actress shared a health update with her fans and revealed that she has not been feeling well lately.

Shikha Singh shares her health update

In an interview, Shikha revealed that ‘It has been a tough phase since the past two months because I have been mostly in bed unable to do anything. Two months ago, I had developed a skin allergy and was diagnosed with an auto-immune condition due to which the doctor put me on medication. But within a day or two, I started getting a lot of acid reflux. The doctors advised another round of tests, but nothing was diagnosed and I was told there is nothing wrong. However, I am unable to eat anything except khichdi or light food.’

Talking about her mental health, the actress said that it is being affected a lot by her physical state. ‘I feel helpless because doctors can’t figure out what is causing the acid reflux and why I can’t eat regular food. Earlier, I did not want to post about my health issues, but when you live in a big city and feel lonely at home, you want people to reach out to you. My daughter Alayna comes to me everyday and asks, ‘Mumma kya hua hai?’ I see her face and feel so bad. I want to get well soon. I think many people are going through health issues post pandemic and we have to love and support each other’, said Shikha.

About Shikha Singh

Shikha has been a part of the showbiz world for quite some time now. The actress was a part of many popular daily soaps. Recently, she was seen in Naagin 6 and after her health start deteriorating the actress took a break and is currently taking rest. We wish her a speedy recovery!!.

