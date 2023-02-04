Naagin 6 fans begin countdown to see all Naagins together for the final episode
It looks like all the Naagins will come together as Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6, one of the most loved shows on Colors TV comes to an end.
The Ekta Kapoor Production show, Naagin 6 aired on television last year in February and is running toward closure. The first season was a huge hit, and being one of the most successful supernatural series, it laid the foundation for the subsequent seasons. Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash stars in the lead role in the sixth season and won the hearts of the audience with her acting. After several extensions on the show, recently, Ekta Kapoor took to her social media to confirm Naagin 6 is going off-air and showered her love on Tejasswi.
The show’s end looks promising as it has taken several twists and turns. Adaa Khan, who was last seen in the first two seasons of the show playing the role of Sheesha made a comeback this season. After this Naagin, Vishakha played by Anita Hassanandani has also re-entered the franchise. Recently, Colors released a video on Instagram where all three Naagins are seen sharing the screenspace which has left the audience baffled. The caption for the post reads, “Inteqaam ki hadd hogi paar jab Sarvashreshtha Shesh Naagin karegi apne dushmanon par vaar. Dekhiye #Naagin6, har Sat-Sun raat 8 baje sirf #Colors par."
Watch the clip here:
After watching the clip, fans expressed their love for the show in the comments. Some requested to bring back Shivanya, played by Mouni Roy in the first season, while others wrote how interesting the show has become in the final days.
As the audience speculates how the show will end, makers have planned the best end for this iconic show. If rumours are to be believed, fans may get to see all the lead stars from the previous seasons in the finale episode. While two characters from previous seasons have already entered, it's time to see the other surprises the show makers have planned.
About Naagin 6
Naagin 6 is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. The show stars Manit Joura, Reema Worah, Bakul Thakkar, Mahek Chahal, Urvashi Dholakia, Sudha Chandran, and Abhishek Verma among others. The show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Colors TV and Voot.
