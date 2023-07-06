Naagin 6: Is Tejasswi Prakash starrer set to end this weekend?

Naagin 6 starring Tejasswi Prakash as the main lead became a fan-favorite show within a few months. Be it the intriguing storyline, sudden twists and turns, generation leap, or drama, Ekta Kapoor's supernatural fictional show managed to keep the audiences on the edge of their seats. Tejasswi essays the shape-shifting serpent in the show and has impressed the masses with her acting mettle. From transforming into Kiara and flaunting that firangi accent to playing a double role, fans have admired all shades of her as Naagin. Despite receiving a great response from the fans and getting good TRPs, the show will soon bid adieu to its fans.

Naagin 6 to go off-air:

As per a report by TellyChakkar, the hit supernatural show Naagin 6, featuring Tejasswi Prakash, will soon come to an end. The last episodes are scheduled to be aired this weekend. Initially, the show performed well in terms of TRP ratings and was among the top 10 shows. However, after a few months, its viewership declined, resulting in lower TRP ratings. The report mentions that the show was initially supposed to conclude in mid-February due to its poor TRP performance. However, it received an extension until March based on public demand, and then further extended until this month.

According to the report, the makers are planning to launch Naagin 7 with an entirely new cast in the near future. However, no specific details regarding the date and time of its release have been disclosed yet.

Watch the video here-

About Naagin 6:

Naagin 6 produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms featured Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mahek Chahal, Manit Joura, Reema Worah, Bakul Thakkar, Urvashi Dholakia, Sudha Chandran, Abhishek Verma among others in pivotal roles. Vatsal Sheth was recently roped in to play the lead role in the show. The sixth season of the show premiered on 12 February 2022 and has been airing since then. Naagin 6 aired every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Colors TV and Voot.

ALSO READ: Vatsal Sheth is excited to step into the world of Naagin 6; Says, 'I’m thrilled to finally…’