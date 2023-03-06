Naagin 6 makers drop new promo of Tejasswi Prakash starrer, give a glimpse of the upcoming twist

Naagin 6 is presently one of the most popular television shows and it stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Mahek Chahal in main roles. The sixth season premiered on 12 February 2022 and has been airing since then. The show has proved to be a huge hit on the screens, and its supernatural storyline and high-octane drama have hooked the attention of the audience.Its interesting twists and turns and generation leap have kept the audiences entertained. Now the audience will witness another twist in the show and the makers have now shared a glimpse of it on their social media handle.

Naagin 6 new Promo:

The makers of Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6 shared a new promo of the show on its Instagram handle. In this promo we see Prathna fighting against the 'naagins' that is her family. This special episode will go air on 11th and 12 March. The caption of this promo read, "Jab shatru ke roop mein honge Naagin ke apne, toh kya hoga iss mahasangram ka anjaam? Dekhiye #Naagin6, 11th & 12th March, raat 8 baje sirf #Colors par."

Watch the promo here-

About Naagin 6:

Naagin 6 produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms featured Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mahek Chahal, Manit Joura, Reema Worah, Bakul Thakkar, Urvashi Dholakia, Sudha Chandran, Abhishek Verma among others in pivotal roles. After 21 years of leap, Tejasswi Prakash was seen essaying the dual role of Pratha and Prarthna, and both her characters were loved by the audience. The actress was applauded for her performance and acting prowess. Naagin 6 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm on Colors TV and Voot.

Tejasswi Prakash career:

Tejasswi Prakash started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. The actress also starred in numerous music videos with beau Karan Kundrra and other well-known actors.

