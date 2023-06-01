Naagin 6: Vatsal Sheth finalised to play the new male lead opposite Tejasswi Prakash

Naagin 6 is presently one of the most popular television shows which stars Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role. The sixth season premiered on February 12, 2022, and has been airing since then. The show has proved to be a huge hit on the screens, and its supernatural storyline and high-octane drama have kept the audience hooked to the screen. It was reported the show will go off air soon, but it continues to enjoy an extension. However, there is exciting news for the fans from the makers of the show.

Naagin 6 to cast Vatsal Sheth

According to a report in ETimes, the show is all set to take a leap soon post which it will introduce a new face, actor Vatsal Sheth. He will play the male lead opposite Tejasswi and the actor is excited to make his debut in the supernatural genre. Vatsal took a break from television for three years and the actor was last seen in the role of Nishant Maheshwari aka Nannu in Yeh Rishtey hain Pyaar Ke. He is also known for shows like Ek Haseena Thi, Haasil, and Rishton Ka Saudagar- Baazigar, among others. Besides Naagin 6, he also bagged a role in the upcoming show Titli.

Vatsal Sheth's personal front

On the personal front, Vatsal Sheth and his wife Ishita Dutta recently hosted a grand baby shower in the city on Mother's Day, May 14. This celebration was attended by family members and the couple's close friends. Vatsal was seen giving a sweet kiss on Ishita's baby bump. The couple announced their pregnancy by sharing adorable pictures from their maternity photoshoot.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth tied the knot in 2017 after dating for some time. The duo met when they were working together on the TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shraddha Arya shares appreciation post for the ‘love of her life’; Watch