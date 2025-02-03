Naagin 7: Ektaa Kapoor finally announces new season after 18 months, shares exciting details; WATCH

The wait is finally over! Producer Ektaa Kapoor, known for treating audiences to amazing fictional and nonfictional content, announced the much-anticipated project Naagin 7. Yes, you read that right! After almost 18 months, the 7th edition of the popular supernatural show Naagin has been announced. Ever since Naagin 6 went off air, audiences were patiently waiting for the new season to premiere, and now it seems like it will happen very soon.

Ektaa Kapoor posted a video on her Instagram account announcing Naagin 7. In the video, she is seen sitting with her team in the office and discussing the upcoming season of Naagin. The producer shows her team member's face and says, "Whoever wants to know where Naagin is, that's the girl." When asked, her team member quipped, "Naagin is on chotiyo ke peeche, parvat ke niche."

Ektaa Kapoor added, "Time to create sarva sarva, very very shresth, super shresth, Naagin." Deciding the theme/slogan for the new season, the filmmaker continued, "Sarva, super shresth, param shresth, aadi, super aadi, Naagin."

She shared, "I'm trying to create this one because now I have done every kind of super shresth, aadi pati, aur kinds of Naagins. Now we need to create something, sarva sarva shresth." The Naagin 6 producer can be seen discussing the show with her team.

Watch Ektaa Kapoor's big announcement here-

Advertisement

After this huge announcement was made, many expressed their excitement about the upcoming series in the comment section of this post. Pratik Sehajpal dropped a "fire emoticon," Divyaa Agarwal wrote, "Can’t wait," and so on the comments continued. Apart from celebrities, fans also showed their happiness for the upcoming season of the show.

While the new season is finally announced, more details of the shows are yet to be revealed.

Speaking about the previous season of Naagin, Naagin 6 featured Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role. The supernatural thriller premiered on February 12, 2022, and went off the air on July 9, 2023. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, the show was supposed to air only for six months, but due to its popularity and interesting storyline, it got an extension.

The first season of Naagin premiered on November 1, 2015 and went off air on June 5, 2016. Naagin 1 starred Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan in lead roles.