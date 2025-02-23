Naagin 7 POLL: Karan Veer Mehra OR Vivian Dsena; Netizens want THIS Bigg Boss 18 fame to play lead in Ektaa Kapoor's show

Naagin is set to be back on screens. The unique fictional show, which garnered a massive fan following over the years, is gearing up to be back with its 7th season. As the anticipation about Naagin 7 is high, Pinkvilla conducted a poll for our readers. Through this poll, the audience had a chance to express their wish about whom they wish to see playing the male lead in Ektaa Kapoor's produced show, Naagin 7.

The nominated actors, who are also speculated to play the lead in Naagin 7, were Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Abhishek Kumar, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Ankit Gupta, Shehzada Dhami, Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal. We asked fans to choose one among them whom they want to see in Naagin Season 7.

According to Pinkvilla's poll result, Vivian Dsena is chosen by the netizens and received 69% of the votes. Meanwhile, Karan Veer Mehra is the second favorite and has received 21% of the votes. This poll result clearly indicates that fans wish to see Vivian as the lead in Naagin 7.

Take a look at the Naagin 7 Poll result here-

Pinkvilla recently conducted a poll to gauge public opinion on who viewers would like to see as the female lead of Naagin 7. The nominees in this poll included Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Chaahat Pandey, Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Esha Singh, Chum Darang, Shivangi Joshi, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

After the voting concluded, Chaahat Pandey emerged as the most-voted actress, indicating that audiences preferred her for the role. Shivangi Joshi was the second choice among the voters.

If Pinkvilla poll results turn true, then fans will have a chance to see a fresh on-screen pairing with Chaahat Pandey and Vivian Dsena. However, the official announcement regarding the lead for Naagin 7 is still pending.

There had been rumors about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary being cast as the female lead in Naagin 7. However, the actress took to her social media to dismiss these rumors, stating that she would not be a part of the show.