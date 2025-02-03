Naagin 7 POLL: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shivangi Joshi, Chaahat Pandey & more; vote for lead in Ektaa Kapoor show

The excitement is at its peak for all the Naagin fans as the new season of the show is finally announced! The ardent audience of this show has been anticipating the 7th season of Naagin for more than a year now. Since Naagin 6 went off the air, fans have missed the magic of the series on screen. Now, Ektaa Kapoor, the producer of this supernatural drama, has decided to launch Naagin 7.

Although the official announcement for Naagin 7 was made by Ektaa Kapoor just a few hours ago, rumors about the new season have been circulating for several months. It has been 18 months since Naagin 6 ended, and various actresses have been rumored to be cast in the lead role for Naagin 7.

With the official announcement of the seventh season, Pinkvilla has conducted a poll for readers to express their opinion on which actress they would like to see in the lead role of Naagin 7.

We have listed down the names of 8 actresses whose names have been associated with Naagin 7 even before the show was officially announced. From the listed names, vote for the actress whom you wish to see playing the lead role in Naagin 7.

Vote now:

Who do you want to see playing lead in Naagin 7? Vote now! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Chaahat Pandey Ankita Lokhande Isha Malviya Esha Singh Chum Darang Shivangi Joshi Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

On February 2, Ektaa Kapoor made the official announcement of Naagin 7 on her social media account. While there has been no information yet on whom the makers have roped in to essay the lead role in Naagin 7, this poll result will surely demonstrate whom audiences want to see leading this show.

For the uninformed, the supernatural drama Naagin revolves around the life of a shape-shifting serpent and the obstacles she faces while living in the real world with humans. The first season of Naagin premiered on November 1, 2015 and went off the air on June 5, 2016.

The show starred Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan in lead roles. While Mouni was the female protagonist- the Naagin, Arjun was the male protagonist, and Adaa was the antagonist.

When the show was on air, it received immense love from the audiences as unexpected twists, turns and supernatural depictions kept audiences hooked. Apart from Mouni, several actresses such as Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma, and Surbhi Chandna were also seen playing the lead role in Naagin's seasons.

Speaking about the last season of Naagin, Naagin 6 featured Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role. The supernatural thriller premiered on February 12, 2022, and went off the air on July 9, 2023.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as the result of this poll will be out on February 5 (Wednesday).