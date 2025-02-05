Naagin 7 POLL Result: Not Shivangi Joshi or Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, but audience wants to see THIS Bigg Boss 18 contestant as lead

Finally, the results of our poll are out! Pinkvilla conducted a poll for the audiences to see who they wish to see playing the lead role in the hit supernatural drama, Naagin 7. For the unversed, on February 3, Ektaa Kapoor announced the seventh season of the much-anticipated show by sharing a video on her social media channel. Ever since the new season was announced, the buzz about the lead actress is all over social media.

On February 3, Pinkvilla conducted a poll and asked audiences to vote for their favorite actress whom they wanted to see playing the female protagonist. We listed down names of the actress who have been rumored to be in talks with the makers for the role. The nominations were - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Chaahat Pandey, Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Esha Singh, Chum Darang, Shivangi Joshi and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

The actress who won the poll with a maximum of 41% votes is Chaahat Pandey. Yes, the netizens want the Bigg Boss 18 fame to play the lead role in the supernatural thriller. While Chaahat won the poll, Shivangi Joshi emerged to be the second choice of audiences. If not Chaahat Pandey, fans want Shivangi Joshi to play the lead role in Naagin 7 as 39% of audiences have voted for her.

Take a look at the Naagin 7 poll results here-

Speaking about Naagin 7, the upcoming supernatural show was announced just two days back. The makers have begun the preparations to cast actors for this much-awaited show. Fans are excited to know more details. As of now, nothing has been officially confirmed.

For the unversed, Tejasswi Prakash was seen playing the lead role in Naagin 6. The debut season of the show premiered on November 1, 2015, and went off the air on June 5, 2016. Starring Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani, the show garnered immense attention from the audiences. The story revolves around a shape-shifting serpent, who tackles obstacles every day as she survives in the real world with the humans.