Naagin 7 POLL: Who should play male lead in Ektaa Kapoor's show? Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Abhishek Kumar and more; VOTE

After Ektaa Kapoor announced Naagin 7, ardent fans of the supernatural show are on the edge of their seats for its premiere. As anticipation is high, the buzz about the lead actors is also at its peak. The female and male lead actors of the show have yet to be finalised. However, Pinkvilla has an interesting poll for our readers, which gives them a chance to choose who they want to see as the lead actor of Naagin 7.

Reports are rife that the makers are in the process of locking the male lead actor for the Naagin Season 7. The names making the rounds to play the lead actor are Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Abhishek Kumar, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Ankit Gupta, Shehzada Dhami, Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal.

One of them will reportedly be finalized to play the male lead in Naagin 7. However, nothing has been officially confirmed yet. But readers can now vote for their favorite actor whom they wish to see in the lead role of Naagin's new season.

Vote now:

Who should play male lead in Naagin 7? Vote now! Karan Veer Mehra Vivian Dsena Abhishek Kumar Dheeraj Dhoopar Ankit Gupta Shehzada Dhami Simba Nagpal Pratik Sehajpal

Pinkvilla recently conducted a poll to learn the audience's opinion on whom they wish to see as the female lead of Naagin 7. The nominations for this poll were Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Chaahat Pandey, Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Esha Singh, Chum Darang, Shivangi Joshi and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

After the audience voted, Chaahat Pandey emerged as the most-voted actress. The result indicated that the audience wished to see Chaahat as the female lead of the show. Meanwhile, the second choice of the audience was Shivangi Joshi.

It has been more than a year now since the rumors of Naagin season 7 have been doing rounds. On February 2, Ektaa Kapoor made the official announcement of the show on her social media account. More information about the Naagin 7 cast, storyline, premiere channel, premiere date and time is yet to be officially declared by the audience. However, reports state that the show is expected to premiere on February 26.

Speaking about the sixth season, Naagin 6 featured Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role. The supernatural thriller premiered on February 12, 2022, and went off the air on July 9, 2023.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla, as the result of this poll will be out on February 23 (Sunday).