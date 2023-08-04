Naagin 7: Pratik Sehajpal to play the main lead opposite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary; Report

Ekta Kapoor's iconic creation, Naagin, has consistently entertained viewers with its engaging storyline. The first season, led by Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy, quickly garnered a massive fan following, owing to its innovative supernatural concept. The success continued through the sixth season, starring Tejasswi Prakash, which aired on February 12, 2022, and recently went off air on July 9, 2023. Now, the show's makers are eagerly preparing for the much-anticipated seventh season of Naagin, promising another thrilling and enthralling experience for its dedicated audience.

Pratik Sehajpal to star in Naagin 7:

According to an Etimes TV report, Ekta Kapoor is gearing up for her hit supernatural show's next season. Yes, Naagin 7 can go on floors anytime as the makers have reportedly finalised the main lead actors for the show. Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's name has been revolving for a long time, and it is said that the actress might play the female lead in Naagin 7. And now as per the publication's report, Naagin 6 male lead actor Pratik Sehajpal is finalised to play the male lead in the show's seventh edition.

For the uninformed, Pratik Sehajpal played the lead role of Rudra Raichand in Naagin 6. His performance was applauded by the viewers and this is the reason the makers are going to revive the character of Partik in the upcoming season.

When Naagin 6 wrapped up, makers had given a glimpse of the 7th season and there were strong speculations about Priyanka being a part of the show. However, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary spoke to BT and said, “I cannot confirm anything as of now." If Priyanka and Pratik get confirmed for Naagin Season 7 then audiences will get to see a fresh pair on-screen.

Speaking about Praik Sehajpal's professional life, the actor is known for his successful stint in several reality shows such as Love School season 3, Ace of Space, Bigg Boss OTT, Bigg Boss 15, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 and more. Pratik has showcased his acting chops in the web series Bebaakee (2020) and has also been a part of major music videos.

