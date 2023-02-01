Naagin beauties not on sets, see how Tejasswi Prakash and Anita Hassanandani are enjoying their off days; PICS

Tejasswi Prakash who presently plays the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 6 has been winning the hearts of the audience with her acting prowess. After a successful run, the show is all set to wrap up and the audience can look forward to some unexpected twists and turns. Recently we saw Anita Hassanandani and Adaa Khan, who were a part of the previous seasons of Naagin, have joined the ongoing 6th season of the show. It seems like the actress have formed a great bond with each other and were recently spotted hanging out.

Today, Tejasswi Prakash took to her social media handle and shared a series of photos with her Naagin 6 co-star Anita Hassanandani. In the first three pictures, we see Tejasswi striking a pose in a restaurant. The actress is seen decked up in a light green floral printed blazer set and exudes boss lady vibes as she poses for the pictures. She styled her hair in a ponytail and kept her makeup subtle. Next, we see gorgeous Anita Hassanandani joining Tejasswi, and both are all smiles as they pose for the selfie. Speaking of Anita, the actress is dressed in a black short dress and styled her hair straight for her outing. Sharing these photos, Tejasswi captioned, "Off days."

Take a look at Tejasswi and Anita's PICS here-

Naagin 6 producer Ekta Kapoor was quick enough to drop a comment on Tejasswi's post and called them 'Beauties.' Fans and friends have flooded her comment section with amazing compliments.

About Naagin 6:

Naagin 6, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms, features Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mahek Chahal, Manit Joura, Reema Worah, Bakul Thakkar, Urvashi Dholakia, Sudha Chandran, Abhishek Verma among others in pivotal roles. The show premiered on 12 February 2022 and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm on Colors TV and Voot.

About Anita Hassanandani:

Anita Hassanandani started her career with the television show 'Idhar Udhar Season 2'. The actress was also a part of Ekta Kapoor's famous supernatural show 'Naagin 3' and essayed the character of Vishakha. Anita is best known for her shows such as Kkavyanjali, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, etc. She has also been featured in Hindi movies such as Kucch Toh Hai, Krishna Cottage, and Ragini MMS 2, among others.

Tejasswi Prakash career:

Tejasswi Prakash started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. The actress also starred in numerous music videos with beau Karan Kundrra and other top actors. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6, along with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.