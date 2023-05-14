Naagin fame Aashka Goradia announces pregnancy with husband Brent Goble on Mother's Day; Watch VIDEO

Aashka Goradia needs no introduction! The former actress was a part of the entertainment world for more than 20 years before she decided to retire from the industry. Speaking about her personal life, Aashka tied the knot with Brent Goble in 2017. After several years of marriage, the couple is all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. Yes, Aashka and Brent will welcome their baby in November 2023. A few hours ago, Aashka took to her social media handle and announced her pregnancy.

Aashka Goradia announces pregnancy:

Aashka Goradia took the special occasion of Mother’s Day to announce that she and her husband Brent Goble are preparing to embrace parenthood. The video featured the message, “Beach baby is on the way. We are waiting for the greatest gift to arrive in November 2023. Send us your love, Aashka, and Brent." Sharing this clip, Aashka wrote, "On this Mother’s Day - this becomes even more special! “Our family and our practice grows by 1 this November! Send us a loving thought as we embark on our greatest journey yet!” Beach baby is on the way! #parentstobe."

Celebs react:

As soon as this post was up, fans and friends flooded the comment section with their congratulatory messages. Nisha Rawal wrote, “Sending u heaps of love and best wishes for the most beautiful life ever," Juhi Parmar commented, “That’s the best news on Mother’s Day. Congratulations to both of you. Lots of love always. Waiting for the little angel," Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Wow wow wow (heart emoticons)" Drashti Dhami added, “Wowwww congratulations (heart emoticons)".

Tina Datta also wished her best friend and wrote, "Omgggg congratulations babyyy.. soo soo sooo excited babyyy.. you both are gonna be such amazing parent’s," Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Adaa Khan, and several others dropped comments on Aashka's post.

About Aashka Goradia:

For the unversed, Aashka had quit the entertainment industry to focus on entrepreneurship. The former actress owns a makeup brand known as Renee. Aashka also teaches yoga with hubby Brent Goble in Goa. On the professional front, Aashka was also a Bigg Boss 6 contestant and participated in Nach Baliye with Brent. Aashka has worked in serials such as Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Baal Veer, and Naagin. She rose to fame after appearing in the television show Kkusum. Her most recent TV show was 2019's Daayan.

