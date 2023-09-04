'Naamkaran Sanskaar': Pankhury Awasthy and Gautam Rode, parents to twins, share SERENE pics from occasion

Popular couple Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode are currently cherishing the most beautiful moments in their lives. The two welcomed their lovely twin babies on 25 July 2023 and kept treating fans with the latest updates in their lives on social media. Now, Awasthy has taken to social media to inform fans about her twin's Naamkaran ceremony held last night.

Pankhuri Awashthy posts pictures from her children’s Naamkaran sanskaar

In her recent Instagram Stories, Pankhuri Awasthy shared a beautiful video from her newborns’ naamkaran ceremony with her husband Gautam Rode and other family members. In the video, we see a puja going on at their house with the new mom and dad and their family members seated with a piece of holy music playing in the background. The new mom kept her fashion game on point as well with a peach color elegant salwar suit, light makeup and jewelry.

Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony here

For the uninformed, Awasthy has maintained herself well after delivery and focused a lot on her health as a new mother. A few days back, she posted a stunning mirror selfie of herself in a black hoodie and denim shorts flaunting her amazing postpartum transformation in just 27 days. The new mothers should definitely take some fitness inspiration from her, especially those who get too conscious about weight loss post-delivery . The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame is enjoying her motherhood phase well, and this is reflected in through her social media posts. The glow of a new mother is evident on her face, especially in one of her videos where she was seen grooving to the latest popular song What Jhumka from the film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

Netizens have always kept a close eye on the couple’s social media to know more about their personal life. Recently, Awasthy posted a hilarious reel from an ad shoot along with Rode. It was captioned, “We started as co-actors and now it is always an hilarious ride when we shoot together.” In the video, the power couple is seen taking multiple takes as they are never prepared on time and they keep fumbling due to lack of coordination. The Suryaputra Karn actors were seen lipsyncing AP Dhillion’s song With You proving they are the most adorable and goofy couple and parents.

More about Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode first met on the sets of their show Suryaputra Karn. Soon, they began dating and tied the knot in 2018 in a traditional wedding in Rajasthan. As of now, they have not announced any of their new projects.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Aly Goni shares memories from Thailand vacation with Jasmin Bhasin- PICS