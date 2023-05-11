Nach Baliye 10: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta to participate this season? Find Out

Nach Baliye, the celebrity couple dance reality show is all set to return to the small screen after a hiatus of two years. According to reports, the show is in the pre-production stage and this season will see 10 contestants. The last season was a successful one which saw couples and ex-couples participating in the show. Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary emerged as the winners of the show and it was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan. The show was produced by Salman Khan.

Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary to participate in Nach Baliye 10?

Since the news of Nach Baliye 10 returning to television was announced, the internet is abuzz with the list of contestants for this season. Now, the recent news is one of the most loved pairs in the showbiz world, Udaariyan actors Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary might be seen on the dance show. Telly Chakkar reported that Ankit and Priyanka have been approached by the makers and talks are going on between them for participation in Nach Baliye 10.

Priyanka and Ankit participated together in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. Although Ankit was eliminated early, Priyanka made it to the top 5 and ended up as the second runner-up. The audience loved seeing the pair together in the Bigg Boss house. Although they have always stated that they are very ‘good friends’, fans have reasons to believe the two are more than friends. Fans fondly call them ‘PriyAnkit’. Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Priyanka shared, “We are not thinking about anything right now because he is busy with his work. I’m busy with my work, and we talk about our days and everything, so, that’s how we are. We have a very good bond.”

Other participants of Nach Baliye 10

Meanwhile, Abhinav Shukla-Rubina Dilaik, Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Divya Agarwal-Apurva Padgaonkar are the few names doing the rounds that might be seen in this season of Nach Baliye.

