Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 ends on a happy note, fans delighted

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar had teamed up for the second season of the classic romantic drama Bade Ache Lagte Hain. Fans couldn’t keep calm as this popular pair from the show Pyar Ka Dard Hai was back with a new season. After the success of the second season, the show recently returned with a third season. As Nakuul and Disha wrapped up the third season, the former was grateful to the entire cast and crew of the show.

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar wrap up Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3

The famous onscreen couple Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have finally finished shooting for the third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The show will finally have a happy ending for its couple Ram and Priya after all the trials and tribulations. Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, the actors had expressed the joy of the main characters re-uniting in the third season after being killed in the previous season. Disha said, “It is interesting as I think it has never happened that we are reprising our own characters again.” While Mehta further added, “It is very special and fortunate enough for us and the audience to go back and reprise the characters again and they were looking forward to it.”

Take a look at the Interview here

The third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain started on a fresh note with no connection to the storyline of the previous seasons. The essence and purity of the love story of the lead pair Ram and Priya remained the same. Ram was as usual the kind-hearted and fun-loving man trying to bring happiness in everyone’s lives while Priya goes through a heartbreak when her long-term boyfriend Yuvraj decides to dump her for money. As usual, destiny brings Ram and Priya together with the former’s mother Shalini taking an instant liking towards Priya for her honesty calling her the perfect match for her son.

Due to his mother’s deteriorating health Ram agrees to the marriage and even manages to convince Priya for his marriage and the two enter into a contract marriage for 3 months till Ram’s mother undergoes surgery. The journey from entering into a marriage of convenience to understanding each other better and giving love a chance formed the crux of the story of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 3.

About Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

The second season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain first premiered on 30 August 2021. Later the show took a leap with the story focusing on Ram and Priya’s daughters Prachi and Pihu. However, the show was retained for a third season with Nakuul and Disha returning to reprise their characters and a fresh storyline.

