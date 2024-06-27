Nakuul Mehta and Kunal Jaisingh's hit show Ishqbaaaz clocks 8 years; Surbhi Chandna calls for 'celebration'

On June 27, 2016, Gul Khan's Four Lions Pvt Ltd launched a show with one of the most promising ensemble casts called Ishqbaaaz. The show revolves around a rich family and the three heirs who work tirelessly to expand their family's name and business amidst navigating their love stories and fighting evils.

Within no time, the show became the crowd's favorite. It entertained the viewers for more than three years but still, the show's memories are fresh in the minds of the ardent fans.

Nakuul Mehta on Ishqbaaaz's 8th anniversary

As the show completed eight years, the lead actor of Ishqbaaaz, Nakuul Mehta, who played the character of Shivay Singh Oberoi, fondly called SSO, took to social media to acknowledge the show's success. He also asked viewers to share their favorite memories from the show.

Sharing a poster reading 'Ishqbaaaz' with '8' incorporated in the same, Nakuul wrote, "Circa 2016. Felt it then. Feel it now. In my bones. Your favorite memory of Ishqbaaaz? Shoot away..."

Take a look at Nakuul Mehta's post celebrating 8 years of Ishqbaaaz:

Surbhi Chandna comments on Nakuul Mehta's post

The lead actress of the show Surbhi Chandna who played Anika in the show was quick to comment on Mehta's post. She wrote, "Chalo aao celebrate kare (Come, let's celebrate)."

Advertisement

Apart from Surbhi, many ardent fans of the show dropped their favorite memories from the show. A fan wrote, "You want how many “favorite memory”?? One? Okay. Cricket bat - car windshield - phataaak!!! Congrats."

Another fan wrote, "Fav memory would be the scene where Anika asks Shivaay if he has done computer course."

One fan mentioned, "The aesthete in me was, 'most' times, happy every time i watched the show. larger than life yet unique in it's own stunning way."

Kunal Jaisingh's special post on Ishqbaaaz's 8 years anniversary

Kunal Jaisingh who played the character of Omkara Singh Oberoi shared a special video on his Instagram account depicting various moments from the show. He also wrote a long note about what the show meant to him.

He wrote, "8 years to one of the best shows of my career, 8 years to one of the most amazing characters I have been fortunate enough to embody, 8 years to meeting some of the most amazing people in life, 8 years to creating a legacy that still bears fruit even today and finally 8 years to connect with all of you…"

Advertisement

The show also featured Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava and Neha Laxmi Iyer in prominent roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Nakuul Mehta on donning the hat of host for Crime Patrol; 'It has been an eye opener'