Nakuul Mehta-Ayushmann Khurrana recall 1996 World Cup IND vs SL match post India's victory

Team India delivered another dominating victory over Sri Lanka in yesterday's match. The Men in Blue crushed Sri Lanka by 302 runs at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match reminded actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Nakuul Mehta of the 1996 World Cup match against the same two teams where Sri Lanka overpowered India.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nakuul Mehta's tweets exchange

Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted, "In the 1996 World Cup, SL recorded the ODIs by going ballistic in the first 15 overs via Jayasurya and Kalu. India had two embarrassing encounters with them, one in Kotla where Prabhakar, the fast bowler was forced to bowl spin coz of their assault.

Second, in Eden Gardens where the match was abandoned due to unruly spectators who couldn’t handle India’s downfall. #WorldCup2023 is a role reversal of sorts, where India is a sheer dominant force. The current Lankan team needs to reboot and take cues from Ranatunga’s trailblazers."

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's tweet here:

To this tweet, Nakuul Mehta, an ardent cricket lover replied, "Some nostalgia there! That 96 semi-final images will haunt us for a very long time :) The 2023 WC win should help."

About the 1996 India vs Sri Lanka match

It was a dark day for India as the batsmen were disappointed with their performance in the 1996 Ind vs SL match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The team scored 120 in 8 wickets, with Sri Lanka scoring 251 out of 8 wickets. It was an unforgettable day as the crowds at the stadium set the seats on fire threw plastic bottles and went rogue.

In 1996, Sri Lanka qualified for their first-ever World Cup Finals. Four days later, Sri Lanka beat Australia in the finals and lifted their maiden World Cup trophy.

Referring to this incident, Ayushmann Khurrana's tweet highlighted how it was a role reversal in yesterday's match as Sri Lanka had their downfall.

After India's winning streak, fans are looking forward to the upcoming India vs South Africa match to be held on 5th November at the iconic Eden Garden, Kolkata.

