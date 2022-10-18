Nakuul Mehta calls his wife Jankee Parekh ‘Jannat’ as they enjoy the picturesque Kashmir

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are among the most popular couples in the telly world. Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 star married his childhood sweetheart Jankee Parekh and they have completed more than 10 years of marriage. They are a fun-loving couple and often share mushy pictures with one another. The couple also share pictures from their trips to various places. Jankee Parekh shared pictures from their recent trip on social media.

In the post shared by the actor, his wife Jankee Parekh is seen seated on a boat and enjoying the serene view of the surrounding. The actor wrote in the post, “They call it जन्नत I call her by her name.”