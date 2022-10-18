Nakuul Mehta calls his wife Jankee Parekh ‘Jannat’ as they enjoy the picturesque Kashmir
Nakuul Mehta enjoys vacation with wife Jankee Parekh in Kashmir.
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are among the most popular couples in the telly world. Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 star married his childhood sweetheart Jankee Parekh and they have completed more than 10 years of marriage. They are a fun-loving couple and often share mushy pictures with one another. The couple also share pictures from their trips to various places. Jankee Parekh shared pictures from their recent trip on social media.
In the post shared by the actor, his wife Jankee Parekh is seen seated on a boat and enjoying the serene view of the surrounding. The actor wrote in the post, “They call it जन्नत I call her by her name.”
Nakuul Mehta also shared pictures of a scenic view from his window. He also shared a video of himself rowing a boat and calls it ‘Uber Shikara’ and adds ‘not at your service’.
Nakuul Mehta's career:
Nakuul started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then did Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, etc. Nakuul has also acted in web series including 'I Don't Watch TV' and 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend'. The actor is presently seen in the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2, along with actress Disha Parmar. Nakuul essays the role of Ram Kapoor, and fans love his on-screen chemistry with Disha.
