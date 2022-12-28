Nakuul Mehta confirms quitting Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2; 5 times when the show made headlines

Nakuul Mehta is one of the finest actors of the telly industry and there is no doubt about it. He has been a part of several TV shows and became a household name with the show Ishqbaaz and currently he is playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. In the show, he is paired opposite Disha Parmar. Well, there is a sad news for all the fans of Nakuul and that is the actor has confirmed quitting Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 after a year and a half.

A few days earlier, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with Ram Kapoor. The duo were all smiles as they posed for the camera. Well, it was definitely a treat to the fans when they saw reel Ram meeting the real Ram. His caption read as, ‘Ram Kapoor's in the Multiverse of Happiness.’ As soon as he shared the picture, his comment section got flooded with comments from celebs and friends as everyone is super happy to see them together. Here’s the post:

Nakuul, who has done 3 TV shows in his 10 years of career admitted that after his last TV shows, Ishqbaaz, he was exhausted and that is why he took a 4-year break. Talkng about why he doesn’t do too many shows, the actor said, “Once an audience buys into you for playing a Shivay or Ram, I feel it’s injustice to take up another character in two months and say, ‘Now accept me as this (character)’. Now I work for credibility and respect.”

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Nakuul said that the show has got a lot of love though many people had doubts when they started because they took on an iconic show and remade it. But for it to have the journey and reach out to people the way it has; he thinks has been truly special. He further added that he feels creatively full having been a part of it for so long and he will miss playing Ram.

When Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 completed 300 episodes

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was very much in talks when it completed 300 episodes. Disha Parmar, who is the female lead of the show once shared a thank you note on her Instagram handle. Her note read as, “Happy 300 episodes to all of us! Thank you for loving us and of course hating too. But still constantly watching and being a part of this journey! Gratitude!" Nakuul, on the other hand also shared a heart warming note which read as, “It's a gentle reminder that there’s so much to be grateful for..300 times love to our audiences who tune in every night, the amazing cast and crew who make the show what it is.. Most of them are silent workers you may never know off but god knows that I wouldn’t have had a shot at living this beauty if it wasn’t for the work they put it...Indebted & grateful."

When Nakuul Mehta broke his silence on comparisons with Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar

In one of the interviews when Nakuul was asked about comparisons and competition with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 1's Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, the actor stated that it would be a disrespect to the iconic stars if someone says that he and Disha are competing with them. He further added that, “Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar are iconic and legends of our industry. We can’t compete with them. They are our seniors and we have grown up watching them. It is disservice to them, if we say that we are competing with them. There’s no competition, we are just trying that unhone joh kaam kiya hai hum Usko kharab Na kare.”

When Nakuul and Disha refused to age in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

The show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 made headlines everywhere when the show’s lead characters Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar refused to age in the daily soap whereas producer Ekta Kapoor tried her best to convince them. As per reports, the actors felt that if they age in the show then they might not be considered as the lead hero and heroine hereafter as much as they would want to be.

When Sakshi Tanwar praised Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s actors

Earlier in an interview, Sakshi Tanwar praised the lead actors of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 for their remarkable performance and said that they have taken the show to another level. Complimenting the actors, Sakshi said, "Disha has taken the role of Priya a notch higher. It was lovely meeting her, she’s very sweet. She’s playing the role of Priya quite well and I think the new Ram and Priya, Nakuul and Disha have taken the show to a next level.”

About Nakuul

Talking about his professional life, Nakuul started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then did popular shows like Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, etc. He has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend season 1 and 2.