Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar don't know when Ram-Priya will ‘sthaap’ fighting in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are presently playing the leads in Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The show is getting highly appreciated by fans and their pairing as Ram and Priya has a separate fan base on social media. The actors share a great bond off-screen and often share pictures and videos of their goofy moments. Nakuul Mehta, who is known for his out-of-the-box sense of humour, shared a fun BTS video with Disha Parmar as they get ready for shoot.

In the video shared by Nakuul Mehta, he is seen walking with Disha Parmar as they are seen fighting with each other. He also did lip sync on a popular song on social media as he wrote in the video- When they ask ‘when will ram and Priya sthaap fighting?’ In answer to it he says, ‘Mujhko nahi pata hai mujhse mat pucho na’. Nakuul looks dapper in black pantsuit and Disha Parmar looks stunner in a white full-length self-design dress. He added in the captions, “Issued in public interest. We DON’T KNOW.”