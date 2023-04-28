Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar to collaborate for the third time for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3? Report

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are undoubtedly among the most popular celebrities in the entertainment industry. The duo rose to fame after their stint in the hit show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Both gained immense stardom, and their on-screen chemistry was adored by the viewers as well. A few years later, in 2021, Nakuul and Disha's fans were on cloud nine when the duo announced their collaboration for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Disha essayed the role of Priya, whereas Nakuul played Ram. In February, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 took a 20-year leap, due to which, Nakuul and Disha took an exit from the show.

Nakuul and Disha to collaborate again:

According to an Indian Express report, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are all set to be back on-screen together and will star in a new show. As per the report, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, starring Niti Taylor and Ranndeep Rai, will soon go off-air, and a new show will be launched featuring Disha and Nakuul on Sony TV. Reportedly, the makers haven't yet decided that the new show featuring Disha-Nakuul will be titled Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. The makers might name this new show something else. The report also suggests that the makers will soon make an official announcement about the show and post, which a promo will also be released.

A source told the publication that fans were eagerly waiting for Ram and Priya aka Nakuul and Disha, to be back on screens together. Thus the makers decided to launch a new show where Nakuul and Disha would be seen playing the role of Ram and Priya but with a new plot and storyline.

Recently, at the premiere of U-Turn, Nakuul had hinted at him making a comeback soon. He told the media that there are a few things in the pipeline, and he will be making an announcement soon.

Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta's professional life:

Disha rose to fame after starring in the hit show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, in which she was paired opposite Nakuul Mehta. Then she starred in Woh Apna Sa and did Ekta Kapoor’s popular show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Nakuul was a part of the hit show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then did Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, etc. Nakuul has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend. He was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

