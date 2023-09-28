Nakuul Mehta drops childhood PIC as he recalls life's achievements in long gratitude note; Ekta Kapoor reacts

Ahead of Thank You For Coming's release, an interesting campaign launched by the film's makers has been grabbing immense attention. In this campaign, several actors appreciated themselves by recalling their personal and professional life journeys, hardships, accomplishments and so on. Joining the campaign were Krystle Dsouza, Karan Kundrra, Ekta Kapoor and many others. Another actor, Nakuul Mehta, also joined the bandwagon and shared his journey of achievements on social media. The actor even treated his fans and followers by dropping his childhood picture and penning an inspiring note.

Nakuul Mehta is among the well-known actors in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. Along with entertaining the audience on-screen, Nakuul also keeps the audience engaged with his social media activities. His social media posts are either entertaining, inspiring, motivating or educating and thus his fans shower immense love on him. In today's post, Nakuul penned a long caption by sharing his childhood picture and two pictures with his Sufi. Referring to the first picture, he wrote, "It’s been 3 decades to this guy in the picture grinning like world is his oyster."

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 fame continued, "Of since then going to school, finding real education is actually in pursuing your own curiosity, travelling the length & breadth of this country, learning that people are inherently good, stumbling upon the greatest love of my life, pursuing the arts, failing, getting up, finding lifelong friendships, reading some great authors, finding stage, going back to work, celebrating India winning the WC on the streets, feeling unsure, embracing television, finding sweet success, working non stop, spending over 2500 days on a set already (would you believe it), burning out, winning over 3 dozen Best Actor awards (what!!!), performing at Times Square, missing close friends weddings/birthdays, finding joy between action & cut, missing spending time with my ex gf and now wife, finding homes in the hearts of every desi all over the world, being lonely, playing some of the most iconic characters in the last decade on TV, finding the pandemic, questioning the true purpose of life, finding a new rhythm to life, mindful and purpose driven mostly, on days still being frivolous (Cause hey one life) and then getting a chance to play the GREATEST ROLE OF MY LIFE… Of being a father to that kid (When you swipe LEFT)"

He added, "Sometimes life feels a bit of a blur…the good kinds… In the haziness of this glorious personal coming of age story, sometimes I feel like looking back at this kid grinning like the world is his oyster and saying, #ThankYouForComing .. and for continuing TYFC releases on 6th October and is produced by one of the finest minds in the media business and someone I have had the good fortunate to collaborate with on a show which is special to both of us @ektarkapoor"

This post instantly got a reaction from Ekta Kapoor, who commented on Nakuul's post and wrote, "Ram kapoor u were in high demand by the girls all wanted to knwo ur story."

Speaking about Thank You For Coming, the film is slated to release on October 6, 2023.

