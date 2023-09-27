Nakuul Mehta drops childhood PIC with 'OG King of Romance' Dev Anand on his 100th birth anniversary; Seen yet?

26 September marks veteran superstar Dev Anand's 100th birth anniversary. Born on 26 September 1923, Dev Anand, a prolific actor adored by the masses, shone brightly in a career that started before Independence and extended into the 21st century. He's renowned for movies like Guide, Jewel Thief, Johny Mera Naam, and Hare Rama Hare Krishan. On his 100th birth anniversary, several Bollywood celebs remembered the megastar in their own way by sharing posts and anecdotes. Popular actor Nakuul Mehta also remembered Dev Anand on the superstar's 100th birth anniversary.

Nakuul Mehta drops childhood PIC with Dev Anand

On 26 September, Nakuul Mehta treated fans and followers by sharing his childhood picture with Dev Anand on his social media handle. In this throwback picture, Nakuul looks 10-12 years old as he is seen innocently smiling while posing beside the superstar. On the other hand, Dev Anand is all smiles as he holds Nakuul beside him while wrapping him around his arms. Sharing this beautiful photo, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 star wrote, "OG King of Romance #DevAnand100."

Nakuul Mehta's childhood photo with Dev Anand:

Nakuul Mehta is among the well-known actors in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. Along with entertaining the audience on-screen, Nakuul also keeps the audience engaged with his social media activities.

A glimpse of Nakuul Mehta's professional life

Nakuul Mehta embarked on his professional journey with the popular show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. After Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara's success, Nakuul hosted India's Got Talent season 6. He went on to star in another popular show titled Ishqbaaz wherein he played Shivaay Singh Oberoi. Nakuul was a part of the show from 2016 to 2019 and starred opposite Surbhi Chandna.

He then starred in Ishqbaaz's spinoff show Dil Boley Oberoi. Showing his versatility, Nakuul has also ventured into web series such as I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend. He was last seen on the small screen as the lead protagonist in the beloved daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, opposite Disha Parmar.

