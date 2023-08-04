Nakuul Mehta enjoys slice of paradise as he makes the most of Goa on a bicycle; Watch

Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment world. Currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, Nakuul enjoys an immense fan following. He has been in the industry for a long time and has been part of many television shows over the years. Although work keeps him on his toes all the time, Nakuul often takes out time to enjoy his time amidst nature and spend quality time with his family.

Nakuul Mehta's recent social media post

Today, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 actor took to social media to upload a video where he is seen enjoying life to the fullest. The actor, who is currently in Goa is seen cycling through the countryside with a few locals who are serving as his guide. Seen clad in a sky blue casual tee shirt and trousers, Nakuul was seen cycling to visit the popular tourist spots and taking a pitstop to visit the local bakery. He is also seen enjoying a boat ride to visit an island. We got to know about his island visit from a separate story he uploaded on Instagram. It's easy to understand that he is enjoying his time as even the rains couldn't ruin his plans. One of the clips shows him cycling wearing a raincoat. He uploaded the video with the caption, "Soul trippin’ avec."

Take a look at Nakuul's video here:

On the personal front, Nakuul Mehta is married to his high school sweetheart Jankee Parekh Mehta, The couple have a child, Sufi. The doting parents share regular updates and special moments of their family on social media. Nakuul makes the most of his free time taking his wife out on coffee dates, and playing with baby Sufi.

About Nakuul Mehta's work

Nakuul Mehta rose to fame essaying the lead in the popular TV serial, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, wherein he was paired opposite Disha Parmar. The two are one of the most favorite onscreen pairs and are currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. The show is currently on air and the two essay the lead roles. Other popular shows to Nakuul Mehta's credits include Ishbaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi, Ishqbaaz-Kahaani Ab Tak.

