Nakuul Mehta -Jankee Parekh drop a hilarious VIDEO showing how couples communicate; Fans find it 'relatable'

Popular actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh are indeed one of the cutest couples in the showbiz world. From expressing love to each other to being reel partners, the duo have done it all and hence, proved to be fans' favorite celebrity couple. Despite being busy with their hectic schedule and spending time with their 2-year-old son Sufi, Nakuul, and Jankee have always stayed connected to their fans through social media. Their sweet appreciation posts for each other, jaw-dropping pictures and videos, family portraits, and interesting reels keep massive fan followers hooked to their Instagram handles.

Today, Jankee Parekh shared a hilarious video on her Instagram handle with her better half Nakuul Mehta. Through this clip, Nakuul and Jankee show how a couple interacts with each other after dating for a few years. In this clip, Nakuul asks Jankee, "Baki sab thik?" to which Jankee replies, "Bas chal rha hai." The duo then keeps repeating the same question and while sharing this video, Jankee wrote, "Couples after a few gazillion years of dating be like (laughing emoticon)". In the caption, Jankee wrote, "We are doing FINE. #couplegoals."

Watch Jankee's video here-

Fans have flooded the couple's comment section and have shared how they relate to this reel. One fan wrote, "Totally relatable", while the other fan commented, "You guys are so adorable".

For the uninformed, Nakuul and Jankee dated for a long time before they tied the wedding knot on 28 January 2012. The couple embraced parenthood on 3 February 2021 when they welcomed their son Sufi.

Nakuul Mehta's professional front:

Nakuul Mehta started his career in 2012 by playing the main lead in the hit show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, wherein he was paired opposite Disha Parmar. Nakuul also did commercials, music videos, and was associated with theatre for a long time. He also donned the hat of a host and anchored India's Got Talent 6. Nakuul has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend and also a web show Ved and Arya. The talented actor gained more fame after he acted in Ishqbaaaz wherein he starred opposite Surbhi Chandna and later did Dil Boley Oberoi. Nakuul Mehta was last seen in the hit daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 opposite Disha Parmar.