Nakuul Mehta meets Amitabh Bachchan's grand daughter Navya Nanda; Here's what happened next

Nakuul Mehta, who recently wrapped up the shoot of his show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 3 with co-star Disha Parmar, made a heartfelt post for his fans. The actor thanked his die-hard fans for always loving and supporting him in his journey. Now, the handsome hunk took to his Instagram to share his delight as he crossed paths with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Navya Naveli, at a college event.

Nakuul Mehta feels grateful meeting Navya Nanda

Nakuul Mehta is living the best time of his career as his show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 3 ended on a good note. Now the actor had another big moment in his life as he got to meet megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Nikhil Taneja when he decided to join them for an event at a college. The Ishqbaaz fame took to his social media account to share pictures and videos from the event.

Take a look at his post from the event

Sharing the photos, Nakuul expressed, “Yesterday was well spent in the company of these two great folks as their epic yuvaa roadshow across the length and breadth of the country came to its final stop, thank you, Nikhil Taneja and Navya Nanda for letting me into this wonderful journey you both have embarked upon and the impact you have created through it.”

The 40-year-old further appreciated Navya Nanda for her wisdom as he wrote, “In awe of the wisdom and the strong sense of purpose you have and how you chose to use it for creating so much impact. I also will come back richer in my Gen Z vocabulary I promise, wishing an advance birthday to the certified khoobsurat insaan (beautiful man) Nikhil Taneja. Hopefully, we have recorded it for posterity and the crowd cheer for absolute validation. Big props to the amazing student body. Thank you for your love and warmest reception.”

The Bade Ache Lagte Hain fame was showered by massive love and support from the crowd at the college with everyone having a great time. Mehta’s entry got more amazing as the students of the college started calling out his name as he passed through the corridor of the classes.

Nakuul Mehta’s professional career

Nakuul Mehta is known for his shows Pyar Ka Dard Hai: Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara and Ishqbaaz. He is currently seen in the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 3. The show will soon end on a happy note and Mehta confirmed it on his social media.

