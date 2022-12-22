Nakuul Mehta offers a glimpse of his ‘boys night out’ and we can’t stop gushing; VIDEO

Nakuul Mehta is regarded as among the most stylish actors of the entertainment industry. He is presently playing the lead in the daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, along with Disha Parmar. The actor is quite popular among the fans for his quick wit and out-of-the-box humour. The actor is married to his college sweetheart Jankee Parekh and they have an adorable son, Sufi. The little one is very popular on social media and Nakuul often shares pictures with Sufi.

Ishqbaaz actor Nakuul Mehta shared a post on social media, where he is seen holding his son in his arms. The boys are seen having a gala time at a fair in the night and the whole area is beautifully lit up. He is seen playing with Sufi as he lifted him in and smothered him with lots of kisses. He wrote in the post, “Boys night out looks a little bit like this now’. He captioned the video, “Same Same but different.”