Nakuul Mehta offers a glimpse of his ‘boys night out’ and we can’t stop gushing; VIDEO
Nakuul Mehta shared an adorable video with his son Sufi as they enjoy a night out.
Nakuul Mehta is regarded as among the most stylish actors of the entertainment industry. He is presently playing the lead in the daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, along with Disha Parmar. The actor is quite popular among the fans for his quick wit and out-of-the-box humour. The actor is married to his college sweetheart Jankee Parekh and they have an adorable son, Sufi. The little one is very popular on social media and Nakuul often shares pictures with Sufi.
Ishqbaaz actor Nakuul Mehta shared a post on social media, where he is seen holding his son in his arms. The boys are seen having a gala time at a fair in the night and the whole area is beautifully lit up. He is seen playing with Sufi as he lifted him in and smothered him with lots of kisses. He wrote in the post, “Boys night out looks a little bit like this now’. He captioned the video, “Same Same but different.”
See post here-
Shubhavi Choksey commented on the post, “Hhahahahah I loved the way he said put me up again ❤️❤️”, “Ashlesha Sawant commented, “Best”, and Nakuul’s wife Jankee dropped an evil eye on the post.
Fans of the actor and his little son, also commented on the post, “My cuties”, “Aww!! This is cutest”, “So cute he’s asking to put him up again is really cute”, “Awww🥺perfect boys' night out”, “Awww...this is so sweet!”, etc.
Nakuul Mehta's professional life
In terms of the professional life of the famous actor, Nakuul Mehta started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. His other popular shows include Ishqbaaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi, and many more besides he was the host for India's Got Talent. He has also acted in web series I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend season 1 and 2, which became quite popular among the youth.
