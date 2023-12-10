Nakuul Mehta recalls first shot with Naeem Sayyed aka Junior Mehmood; pens heartwarming note
Nakuul Mehta took to social media to remember co-actor Naeem Sayyed aka Junior Mehmood. He penned a long caption and posted some photos from the sets of Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.
Actor Nakuul Mehta took to social media yesterday to remember the late actor Naeem Sayyed. Best known as Junior Mehmood, he worked with Nakuul Mehta in the serial Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara. Naeem Sayyed passed away on December 8 after his long battle with cancer.
Nakuul Mehta remembers Naeem Sayyed
Nakuul Mehta penned a heartwarming caption where he recalled his time with the late actor on sets. He also talked about how he was always encouraging of others. The caption reads, “I had the great fortune of sharing sets with Junior Mehmood Saab in my very first television outing.
I vividly recall filming our first shot together for the pilot and in time he set the tone for our relationship by fondly calling me Adi Baba on and off sets and I loving addressed him as Junior Sir! Whilst the set had a mix of some experienced and distinguished actors and then there were absolute newcomers..
In between all of them was one man with a cumulative experience of all of us. He served the arts for 55 years before he passed on yesterday but never for a moment made you believe or feel that he came from years of work, having worked with some of the greatest and being an inspiration himself to some wonderful comic talent which subsequently found their home in our industry.”
Check out Nakuul Mehta’s post here:
Nakuul Mehta also uploaded several photos with the late actor from the sets of their television drama, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. His caption continued, “He was always encouraging, very considerate of another actors space and never for once made you feel like you did not belong. We called him Shanky Kaka and he was that actor and person on and off set who would never command attention but you take him off the show and something would not feel right.
He was that invisible glue who would hold the show together and rarely got credit that he in all fairness deserved. Knowing him, he’d be happy just to be on a set, living his childhood dream.”
“Thank you for your kindness and that always encouraging smile. Being on a set with you made me so much better. Thank you for the memories, Junior Sir
P.S. Thanks @alekhsangal for sharing this picture from the distant past. Our man @ayushdas always with a knack of saving precious memories for posterity,” concluded the caption.
Naeem Sayyed passed away after battling with cancer
The veteran actor is best known by his stage name, Junior Mehmood. Reportedly, he had been battling with cancer for several years. He died at his home in Mumbai at the age of 67.
Besides television dramas, the actor worked extensively in Bollywood. He featured in hit films, including, Kati Patang, Mera Naam Joker, Parvarish, and Do Aur Do Paanch.
