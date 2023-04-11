Nakuul Mehta receives a thoughtful welcome gift from his 2-year-old son as he returns home; Read note

Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular and incredibly stylish actors in the entertainment industry. The actor is married to his college sweetheart Jankee Parekh, and the couple is proud parents to a baby boy Sufi. Nakuul and Jankee are one of the cutest couples in the showbiz world. From expressing love to each other to being reel partners, the duo have done it all and hence, proved to be fans' favourite celebrity couple. Despite being busy Nakuul Mehta loves to spend time with his son when he is not working.

Nakuul Mehta gets the sweetest gift from son Sufi

Nakuul Mehta took to his Instagram story today to share how his son welcomed him home. The actor shared a photo where a proud Sufi is seen next to his artwork. The little one made his dad's day by penning a handwritten note. On a white paper, he wrote with crayons, "Welcome home Dada" on top, and "we missed you so much, we love you" at the bottom. Sufi drew red hearts all over the paper and filled it with green colour. The paper also has a PTO with an arrow next to it. We wonder how the next page looks.

Take a look at Nakuul Mehta's post here:

Nakuul Mehta's work front

Nakuul Mehta started his career in 2012 by playing the main lead in the hit show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, wherein he was paired opposite Disha Parmar. Nakuul also did commercials, music videos, and was associated with theatre for a long time. He also donned the hat of a host and anchored India's Got Talent 6. Nakuul has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend and also a web show Ved and Arya. The talented actor gained more fame after he acted in Ishqbaaaz wherein he starred opposite Surbhi Chandna and later did Dil Boley Oberoi. Nakuul Mehta was last seen in the hit daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 opposite Disha Parmar.

