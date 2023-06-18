Nakuul Mehta remembers Nitesh Pandey as Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara completes 11 years; Watch

Nakuul Mehta is one of the prominent names in the entertainment world and enjoys a massive fan following. He embarked on his professional journey with the popular show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, wherein he essayed the role of Aditya Kumar. He starred opposite actress Disha Parmar who played the role of Pankhuri Gupta. Though it was Nakuul's debut show, the star impressed the viewers with his good looks and acting chops. He soon became a household name and rose to stardom. Today, June 18, Nakuul's first show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara completes 11 years.

Nakuul Mehta's shares a special post:

As Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara clocks 11 years, Nakuul Mehta celebrated this day by sharing a post with his fans and followers. Nakuul shared his and Disha's animated video and penned a heartfelt note remembering the late actor and his co-star Nitesh Pandey. For the uninformed, Nitesh, who passed away on 23 May 2023, essayed the role of Nakuul's father in this hit show.

Sharing this post, the Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara actor wrote, "Did someone say 11 𝓎ℯ𝒶𝓇𝓈 ℴ𝒻 Pyar Ka Dard Hai, already? My first on Indian Television and will remain special for so many reasons but mostly because of the people I met and worked with. Remembering our @iamniteshpandey today and forever.. #PyarKaDardHai Now please tell me you were in school when you saw it."

Watch the video here-

Nakuul Mehta's professional life:

After Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara's success, Nakuul hosted India's Got Talent season 6. He went on to star in another popular show titled Ishqbaaz wherein he played Shivaay Singh Oberoi. Nakuul was a part of the show from 2016 to 2019 and starred opposite Surbhi Chandna. He then starred in Ishqbaaz's spinoff show Dil Boley Oberoi.

After this, Nakuul collaborated again with Disha Parmar for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and played the role of Ram Kapoor. After the success of their pairing, the makers released Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 recently. Currently, he is seen on the small screen as the lead protagonist in the beloved daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, opposite Disha Parmar.

