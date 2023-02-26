Nakuul Mehta shares a lovely family PIC with Jankee Parekh, wishes 'Happy Birthday' to his mother

Nakuul Mehta is a popular actor in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. He started his acting career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He then proved his acting prowess in several other shows and became popular amongst the masses. His cute looks and acting chops are the most adored things in the showbiz world. Nakuul has an active presence on his social media handle and often shares amazing pictures with his family and entertaining reels.

Today, Nakkul Mehta took to his social media handle and shared a lovely family picture with his fans. In this photo, we see Nakuul posing along with his wife Jankee Parekh , his father, his son Sufi and his mother. Nakuul shared this photo on the occasion of his mother's birthday. Sharing this, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame captioned, "Happy birthday, Ma तेरे जैसा और कोई नहीं." Fans and friends have flooded Nakuul's comment section and have wished his mother.

For the uninformed, Nakuul and Jankee dated for a long time before they tied the wedding knot on 28 January 2012. The couple embraced parenthood on 3 February 2021 when they welcomed their son Sufi.

Nakuul Mehta's professional front:

Nakuul Mehta started his career in 2012 by playing the main lead in the hit show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, wherein he was paired opposite Disha Parmar. Nakuul also did commercials, music videos, and was associated with theatre for a long time. He also donned the hat of a host and anchored India's Got Talent 6. Nakuul has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend and also a web show Ved and Arya. The talented actor gained more fame after he acted in Ishqbaaaz wherein he starred opposite Surbhi Chandna and later did Dil Boley Oberoi. Nakuul Mehta was last seen in the hit daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 opposite Disha Parmar.