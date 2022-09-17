Nakuul Mehta shares childhood pic of his and Jankee Parekh with Sufi; Guess who his son resembles more?
Nakuul Mehta shares childhood pic of his and Jankee Parekh with son Sufi.
Nakuul Mehta is a prominent name in the telly industry, and he is presently playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The actor is known for his spectacular fashion sense and of course his dynamic acting skills. He is married to his college sweetheart Jankee Parikh and they are proud parents of a baby boy, Sufi. Nakuul loves to spend time with his little one and often shares pictures with him on social media. He recent shared adorable childhood pictures of himself and his wife Jankee.
In the mushy post shared by Ishqbaaaz actor, he has placed his and Jankee Parekh’s childhood pictures with his son Sufi’s picture. He is seen comparing who looks more similar to their son. He shared in the captions, “They say, ‘An Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree..’ QED Now waiting for Social Media Police to attack for being partial to apples. Please feel free to imagine the fruit of your choice..”
See post here-
Jankee Parekh wrote, “Just like his Mumma”. Sumit Kaul wrote, “Loads of love to the apple of your eye.” Actress Sneha Namanandi wrote, “Kuchi” on the post.
On the personal front, Nakuul is married to his college-time girlfriend Jankee Parekh. After dating for 9 years, they tied the knot and are proud parents to a son, Sufi.
Nakuul Mehta's career:
Nakuul started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then did Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, etc. Nakuul has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend. At present, Nakuul is busy promoting his digital film along with shooting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 with Disha Parmar.
