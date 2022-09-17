Nakuul Mehta shares childhood pic of his and Jankee Parekh with Sufi; Guess who his son resembles more?

Nakuul Mehta is a prominent name in the telly industry, and he is presently playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The actor is known for his spectacular fashion sense and of course his dynamic acting skills. He is married to his college sweetheart Jankee Parikh and they are proud parents of a baby boy, Sufi. Nakuul loves to spend time with his little one and often shares pictures with him on social media. He recent shared adorable childhood pictures of himself and his wife Jankee.

In the mushy post shared by Ishqbaaaz actor, he has placed his and Jankee Parekh’s childhood pictures with his son Sufi’s picture. He is seen comparing who looks more similar to their son. He shared in the captions, “They say, ‘An Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree..’ QED Now waiting for Social Media Police to attack for being partial to apples. Please feel free to imagine the fruit of your choice..”